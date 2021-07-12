VLM Hosting Dino Pajama Jam

oin the Virginia Living Museum (VLM) for some dino-tastic family fun! Get your tickets for the Dino Pajama Jam on Friday, July 24 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Party with a Live DJ on the dance floor, enjoy light snacks and participate in arts and crafts activities. Tickets are $7 for members and $12 for non-members; children ages two and under are free. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.thevlm.org. Don’t forget you can return to the prehistoric past all summer long at the VLM! Now through September 6, enjoy their new exhibit Jurassic Giants, which features Giganotosaurus, the largest animatronic dinosaur ever on display. Journey back millions of years to the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods and experience life-like dinosaurs around every turn. Both indoor and outdoor displays include a variety of roaring, stomping, water spitting dinosaurs. Special programs for Jurassic Giants include Dino Yoga, planetarium and animal shows, Original Virginia Dinosaur Tracks, the Dinosaur Discovery Trail and more. Visit the VLM website for all the details.