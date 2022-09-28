VLM Offers Free Admission for Teachers, Guest

By: City of Newport News

The Virginia Living Museum (VLM) is offering free admission for one teacher and one guest on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 6 – 8 p.m. Teachers and their guests will be treated to a special night to explore the museum’s immersive native habitats, meet live animals, enjoy refreshments and check out the night sky in the planetarium! All additional adult guests are $20.95. Children’s tickets are $16.95 while toddlers under 2 years of age are free. Tickets are available here.