Volleyball Recap, Sept. 15

Maryland Eastern Shore def. Hampton 3-2 (24-26, 8-25, 25-14, 25-19, 15-8).

UNC Asheville def. Maryland Eastern Shore 3-0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-17).

?University of Delaware def. Howard 3-2 (25-18, 25-19, 27-29, 21-25, 15-13).

MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – The Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks had a 1-1 split in both matches at the Henson Hawk Invitational. The In game one, the Hawks matched up against UNC Asheville Bulldogs in a 3-0 loss, then went on to defeat Hampton in five sets in their second match.



UNC Asheville def. Maryland Eastern Shore 3-0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-17).

Anisa Dorlouis posted a double-double with 12 assists and 12 digs, and matched Anjola Omolewa with a team high six kills.

Maryland Eastern Shore def. Hampton 3-2 (24-26, 8-25, 25-14, 25-19, 15-8).

Ranyla Griggs posted a season high 20 kills, while Nkemjika Ikemefuna also tallied double digits in kills (14). Anisa Dorlouis led all players with a double-double 31 assists and 13 digs.

RECAP | BOX SCORE 1 | BOX SCORE 2

HOWARD

NEWARK, Del. – Howard dropped to University of Delaware in five sets in their final match at the Blue Hen Invitational.

University of Delaware def. Howard 3-2 (25-18, 25-19, 27-29, 21-25, 15-13).

Rya McKinnon led all players with 21 kills, as Sydnei Jones totaled 30 assists to lead the Bison. As a team, Howard outnumbered the Blue Hens in digs (67-59), led by Claire Simpson with 16 digs.

RECAP | BOX SCORE





