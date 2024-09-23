Volleyball Recap, Sept. 21

North Carolina Central def. UNC Charlotte 3-2 (36-34, 16-25, 25-18, 19-25, 16-14)

NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The North Carolina Central University volleyball team displayed impressive resilience in a 3-2 victory against the UNC Charlotte 49ers Saturday at the Levine Center.

North Carolina Central def. UNC Charlotte 3-2 (36-34, 16-25, 25-18, 19-25, 16-14)

The Eagles extended the first set to 36 points to win 36-34 after 19 ties and 11 lead exchanges. Emmie Modlin led the team with a double double 16 kills and 17 digs on the day, while Kayden Cupid added 14 kills. Gabriela Felix-Barda registered 29 digs and three blocks. Bella Dearinger led all players with 51 assists.



NORFOLK STATE

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Norfolk State volleyball team defeated Charleston Southern 3-0 on Saturday in the final day of the Buc Dome Invitational in Charleston, S.C. at the Buccaneer Fieldhouse.

Norfolk State def. Charleston Southern 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-19)

COPPIN STATE

LARAMIE, Wyo. – TaKenya Stafford tallied 13 kills while setters Azul Pilahg and Kahea Carvalho notched double-doubles as Coppin State’s volleyball team fell to University of Albany 3-0 on Saturday to close out the UniWyo Invitational. The Eagles fell to 4-11 on the season before opening conference play next week.

University of Albany def. Coppin State 3-0, 3-0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-20)

Stafford recorded her 13 kills on 50 swings while adding eight digs and an aces. Pilahg tallied 19 assists and 12 digs and Carvalho added 11 assists with an identical 12 digs to lead the team, but the Eagles hit just .179 as a team to the Great Danes’ .274 Gabriela Zuquelo recorded eight kills with no errors to hit a team-high .471.

DELAWARE STATE

DOVER, De.- The Delaware State women’s volleyball team defeated NJIT in four sets after dropping 3-0 to George Washington as hosts of the DSU Invitational. The Hornets went 2-1 in the tournament’s two day stretch, advancing to a 4-9 record on the season.

George Washington def. Delaware State 3-0 (27-25, 25-21, 25-22)

Paige Ahakuelo recorded a double-double 18 assists and 17 digs. Valeria Otero and Gerren Tomlin led the Hornets with 11 kills each.

Delaware State def. NJIT 3-1 (24-26, 25-18, 25-21, 25-21)

The Hornets were led by the double-doubles from Otero, who had 10 kills and 13 digs, and Tomlin, who had 14 kills and 20 digs. Martyna Kmuk added 12 kills to help the offense. On the defensive end, Paige Ahakuelo chipped in for with 15 digs to go with two blocks from Hannah Sanders.



MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE

NORFOLK, Va.- Maryland Eastern Shore their doubleheader with a 3-0 sweep against Radford and a loss to the hosts Old Dominion at the Old Dominion Invitational (3-0).

Maryland Eastern Shore def. Radford 3-0 (25-23, 26-24, 27-25)

Anojla Omolewa finished with a season-high five blocks, with 10 kills off a season high .769 attack percentage and zero errors. Ranyla Griggs posted 12 kills to lead the Hawks.

Old Dominion def. Maryland Eastern Shore 3-0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-16).

The Hawks finished the night with 40 combined kills compared to 43 from Old Dominion. Ranyla Grigs led the team with 16 kills, while Anisa Dorlouis recorded 23 assists.



HOWARD

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Howard University women’s volleyball team dropped its first home match of the season Saturday night, falling to High Point at Burr Gymnasium.

High Point def. Howard 3-0 (19-25, 18-25, 22-25).



Rya McKinnon led the Bison with 15 kills, seven digs and a pair of service aces. Leah Reeves posted 26 assists while Claire Simpson recorded 21 digs.



MORGAN STATE

Fairfax, Va.- Morgan State women’s volleyball team dropped 3-1 to Fairleigh Dickenson University at the Patriot Invite.

Fairleigh Dickenson def. Morgan State (16-25, 26-25, 18-25, 21-25)

Madison Grace led the Bears with 12 kills, and Addison Metts finished with ten. Trinity Carruthers tallied 15 assists and Mya Karrick finished with 14 assists.



SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Spartanburg, S.C.- The South Carolina State Bulldogs dropped 3-0 to Presbyterian in the final day of the Worford Invitational.

Presbyterian def. South Carolina State 3-0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-8)

Multiple players finished in double figures including Trinity Stevenson with 18 assists alongside Xaria Pickett with 12 assists. Kaia Barnett tallied ten digs to lead the Bulldogs.



