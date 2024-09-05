Volleyball Travels South for the Molly Howard-Gerwig Memorial

WASHINGTON – The Howard University women’s volleyball team is set to play against Houston Christian University (HCU), University of New Mexico (UNM) and the University of Missouri Kansas City University (UMKCU) at the Molly Howard-Gerwig Memorial Tournament in Houston, hosted by HCU.



Thursday (September 5), the Lady Bison will face Houston Christian at 6 p.m. Then, they take on UNM Friday (September 6) at 3 p.m. Saturday (September 7), HU faces Kansas City at 10 a.m.



FOLLOW THE ACTION



Thursday’s matchup versus Houston Christian is broadcasted on ESPN+.



MATCHUP PREVIEWS



HOWARD



HU (2-1) looks to keep the momentum going after winning two-out-of-three opening weekend.



Senior outside hitter Dami Awojobi (Hempstead, N.Y.) continues to perform at a high level, totaling 29 digs and 10 blocks during the tree-match tournament at the DMV Invitational. Monday (September 2), the New York native was named MEAC Defensive Player of the Week.



Junior outside hitter Rya McKinnon (Hoover, Ala.) continues to be a pivotal player for HU, recording a pair of double-doubles during opening weekend. She was just awarded MEAC Player of the Week Monday.



Additionally, head coach Shaun Kupferberg is just four wins away from an incredible milestone of 400 career victories.



HOUSTON CHRISTIAN



Houston Christian (1-2) is looking to bounce back from losing two-out-of-three games at the Rice Invitational.



Junior outside hitter Cassidy Drapela (Richmond, Texas) stands out for the Huskies, totaling 23 digs and 29.5 points.



NEW MEXICO



New Mexico (2-1) is coming o? winning two-out-of-three during the Lobo Invitational.



Senior outside hitter Kialah Je?erson (Prosper, Texas) enters the tourney with the highest points per set (3.86) and kills per set (3.36) amongst her team.



KANSAS CITY



Kansas City (1-2) looking to regain momentum after the Utah Valley tournament.



Graduate outside hitter Kaia Dunford (Waimanalo, Hawaii) leads her team in points per set (3.85) and kills per set (3.50).



LAST TIMEOUT



In their previous tournament at the DMV Invitational, the Lady Bison got the job done against George Mason, 3-1. (August 30), but fell 0-3 to George Washington the following day (August 31). Sunday (September 1), the Lady Bison took care of business with a sweep of Georgetown, 3-0.



McKinnon led the way with a total of 44 kills and sophomore Sydnei Jones (Bridgeville, Pa.) ?nished with 68 total assists.



UPCOMING SCHEDULE



Howard faces American University on the road Tuesday (September 10) at 6 p.m.



For more information visit the official Howard Athletics website at www.hubison.com.