Volunteer for Great American Cleanup| Community Closet| NNSY Apprenticeship Program| Vaccine Clinic on Saturday

Vaccine Clinic on Saturday March 17, 2022March 17, 2022 K. Alston By:Dana Woodson — REMINDER — COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic This Saturday at Dollar General on Effingham Street To schedule appointments for the Saturday, March 19th, Vaccination Clinic at Dollar General, scan the QR codes on the above flyer or use the links below: Pfizer 12+https://vase.vdh.virginia.gov/vdhapps/f?p=535:205:::NO:205:P205_CLINIC_DETAILS_ID:289501989720952685044079647977277927850 Modernahttps://vase.vdh.virginia.gov/vdhapps/f?p=535:205:::NO:205:P205_CLINIC_DETAILS_ID:289503981051417972914974568684561540522 Pfizer 5-11https://vase.vdh.virginia.gov/vdhapps/f?p=535:205:::NO:205:P205_CLINIC_DETAILS_ID:289503981051449404986284549043103901098