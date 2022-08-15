Volunteer to Become an Election Official

As the general election approaches, the Newport News Voter Registrar’s office is beginning its poll worker recruitment efforts.

The U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) has designated Tuesday, Aug. 16, as Help America Vote Day to address the critical shortage of poll workers nationwide. Volunteer election officials are vital to strengthen our democracy, inspire greater civic engagement and volunteerism, and help ensure free and fair elections in November and beyond.

To be a poll worker you must:

be a registered voter in the Commonwealthbe able to take direction, pay attention to detail and not be easily distractedbe able to work the entire day on Election Dayenjoy meeting people and serving the publicnot hold elected office or be the employee of an elected official

Newport News election officials get paid for their time and service, including training. Learn more about local poll worker duties and apply with the Voter Registrar’s office.