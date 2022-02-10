Volunteers Needed for One City Marathon

More than 2,000 runners are expected to participate in next month’s One City Marathon Weekend presented by Newport News Shipbuilding. The races include the signature One City Marathon and Marathon Relay, the BayPort Credit Union Half Marathon, the Optima Health Maritime 5K and the Nautical Mile Fun Run presented by Ferguson Cares. Now in its 8th year, the One City Marathon attracts runners seeking to qualify for the Boston Marathon, with a relatively flat, fast course that leads from the woods of Newport News Park and culminates at the Victory Arch located in the Yard District. Race Weekend is less than one-month away and volunteers are needed to help support the races and events. Volunteer opportunities include:Bib DistributionTraffic WardensOne City Celebration Set-Up and BreakdownECO Station Waste Monitors Those who are interested in volunteering for the 2022 race can visit the One City Marathon website to register their groups or as an individual.