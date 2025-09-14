Vote 2025: Early Voting for Nov. 4 General Election Begins on Sept. 19

Voters will cast their ballots for state and local races and a referendum question.

Polls will be open for early voting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning Friday, Sept. 19, at the Voter Registrar’s Office at 2449 Princess Anne Road.

Saturday early voting will take place at the Voter Registrar’s Office on Oct. 25 and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., in addition to the satellite locations listed below.

Who’s on the Ballot?

State Elections on the Ballot

Governor

Lieutenant Governor

Attorney General

House of Delegates District 95 District 96 District 97 District 98 District 99 District 100



Local Elections

City Treasurer

Commissioner of the Revenue

Commonwealth’s Attorney

Sheriff

No seats for City Council or the School Board are up for election this year and will not appear on the ballot.

However, there will be a referendum question for Virginia Beach voters: “Should the method of city council elections set forth in the Virginia Beach City Charter be changed from a modified 7-3-1 system to a 10-1 system?”