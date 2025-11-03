Vote 2025: Four Things to Remember Before November 4

Here’s what you need to know to cast your ballot.

Tuesday, Nov. 4 is Election Day for state and local offices. Here are a few things to remember before you vote.

Bring your ID

Virginia law requires all voters to provide an acceptable form of identification before they can cast a ballot. Some examples include:

A current or expired Virginia driver’s license or Virginia-issued ID card

U.S. military ID

U.S. passport or passport card

A valid student ID, containing a photograph, issued by a public or private institution of higher education in the U.S.

A complete list of accepted documents is available on the Department of Elections website.

Know where to vote

Voters should head to their assigned precinct to cast a ballot in the upcoming general and special elections.

Not sure where to go? You can find your polling place through the Virginia Department of Elections’ Citizen Portal. You’ll need to provide your first and last name, date of birth, last four digits of your social security number and the locality that you’re registered in.

Please note: While you can vote early at the Voter Registrar’s Office ahead of the election, it will not be a polling location on Election Day.

Same-day voter registration is allowed in Virginia

The General Assembly approved legislation that allows voters to register in-person at any time, including Election Day.



Individuals who will be 18 years old by the time of the Nov. 4 General and Special Elections are eligible to register and vote in this election. Same-day registrants will vote with a provisional ballot, which is subject to approval by the local electoral board before it’s counted.



After you vote, you will be given a notice with a date, time, and location where the electoral board will make a decision regarding your provisional ballot. You are entitled to attend this meeting, but your presence is not required for your vote to be counted.



During this meeting, your voter registration application will be reviewed, and if approved, your vote will be counted. If your application is not approved for any reason, you will receive written notification from the General Registrar.



More information about same-day registration is available on the Department of Elections’ website.

What’s on the ballot?

State Elections on the Ballot

Governor

Lieutenant Governor

Attorney General

House of Delegates District 95 District 96 District 97 District 98 District 99 District 100



Local Elections

City Treasurer

Commissioner of the Revenue

Commonwealth’s Attorney

Sheriff

Local election referendum question

No seats for City Council or the School Board are up for election this year and will not appear on the ballot. The next scheduled election for City Council and School Board members is in 2026.

However, a referendum question for Virginia Beach voters asks: “Should the method of city council elections set forth in the Virginia Beach City Charter be changed from a modified 7-3-1 system to a 10-1 system?”