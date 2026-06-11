Vote 2026: Early Voting for Aug. 4 Primary Election Begins June 18

Voters will select their candidates of choice to appear on the November ballot.



Polls will be open for early voting, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and some weekend dates, beginning Thursday, June 18, at the Voter Registrar’s Office, 500 Studio Drive.

Who’s on the Ballot?

Primaries will be held to choose the candidates who will appear on the ballot in November for the Democratic and Republican parties.

Primaries will only take place if two or more candidates qualify to be on the primary ballot. If only one candidate qualified, they automatically become the party’s nominee and qualify for the November General Election ballot.

Federal Elections on the Ballot

U.S. Senate (Republican candidates)

U.S. House of Representatives, District 2 (Democratic candidates)

All eligible voters in Virginia Beach may participate in the primary, because the Second Congressional District covers all of Virginia Beach and the U.S. Senate seat covers all of Virginia.

There are no state or local races included in this Primary Election.

Where and When to Vote

Early in-person voting will take place 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning Thursday, June 18, at the Voter Registrar’s Office, 500 Studio Drive.

In addition, voting will be available on the following weekends at the Voter Registrar’s Office:

Sunday, July 19, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday, July 25, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, July 26, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Registering to Vote

Eligible individuals may register to vote using one of the following methods by Friday, July 24.

Same-day registration will continue for the remainder of the early voting period and the day of the election. Individuals who opt to register and vote on the same day will be given a provisional ballot.

More information about same-day registration may be found on the Virginia Department of Elections website.

Voting by Mail

Individuals who would like to vote by mail may complete an online application with the Virginia Department of Elections. Paper applications should be returned to the Voter Registrar’s Office by email at grabsentee@vbgov.com or by mail to:

Director of Elections/General Registrar

City of Virginia Beach

Voter Registration & Elections

P. O. Box 61127

Virginia Beach, VA 23466-1127

Vote-by-mail applications must be received by the Registrar’s Office no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, July 24.

Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the Registrar’s Office no later than noon the Friday after the election.

Don’t Forget Your ID

When casting a ballot, be sure to bring an accepted form of identification. Any voter who does not present an acceptable identification must sign a statement, subject to felony penalties, that they are the named registered voter for their ballot to be counted.

Voters who do not sign the statement or present an accepted form of identification must vote with a provisional ballot.

Important Dates and Deadlines