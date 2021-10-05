Voting Options for 2021

November 2 is the next election with several state and local candidates on the ballot. The Chesapeake Voter Registrar’s Office is once again offering a variety of ways to cast your ballot, both early and on Election Day.

In-Person Early Voting: Early voting is available weekdays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Central Library, Greenbrier Library, Indian River Library, Major Hillard Library, Russell Memorial Library, and Dr. Clarence V. Cuffee Community Center. Early voting is also available at the Voter Registrar’s Office on weekdays from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. All locations will be open on Saturday, October 23 & 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. as well. The Voter Registrar’s Office only will have one Sunday option for early voting – October 3 from Noon – 4 p.m.



By Mail: By mail, or “absentee”, voting is available to anyone, no excuse necessary. You must apply to vote by mail by October 22 and then return your completed ballot to the Voter Registrar’s Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day. If you’re mailing your ballot to the Voter Registrar’s Office it must be postmarked by Election Day and must arrive by noon on Friday, November 5. Drop boxes for absentee ballots are available at each of the satellite voting locations as well.

In-Person Election Day Voting: Traditional Election Day voting is still available at your assigned precinct. Make sure your precinct location hasn’t changed by checking the interactive map before you head to the polls.

One last note – the deadline to register to vote (or to change any information on your voter registration) is October 12. Learn more at CityofChesapeake.net/Vote or call the Voter Registrar’s Office at 757-277-9797.