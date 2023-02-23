VP Harris announces efforts to make homeownership more affordable

By Angela Jones

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Maryland Governor Wes Moore, Congressman Steny Hoyer (D-Md-05), and Bowie State University President Aminta Hawkins Breaux took the stage at Bowie State University’s Fine & Performing Arts Center in Bowie, Maryland. The occasion for the reunion of the esteemed group was the announcement of the Biden-Harris administration’s plans to make homeownership more attainable by lowering costs for homebuyers.

Governor Moore, Maryland’s first African American governor, spoke about how his grandparents mortgaged their home to pay for him to attend a military academy. Later, Vice President Harris told the audience about a time when the Vice President was in high school and her mother told her that she was ready to purchase a house. The Vice President stated that her family had been renters until that point.

The announcement made by the Vice President touted the administration’s efforts to make homeownership more affordable for homebuyers with new FHA-insured mortgages. On average a homeowner is expected to save $800 per year, which would equate to lower housing costs for approximately 850,000 homeowners this year, according to Harris.

“So it has been a very helpful program, the FHA loan process. But we also realized, after talking to folks, it’s time for an upgrade. Because we have been traveling around the country, and we’ve been talking with folks. And for too many, what we realize is the monthly cost of an FHA loan is still too high,” Vice President Harris stated.

“That is why today I am proud to announce that starting on March 20th, we are reducing mortgage insurance payments for all new FHA homeowners by nearly 40 percent.” According to Statista, the homeownership rate in the United States, the proportion of homes occupied by owners, rose slightly to 65.9 percent in 2022, the highest figure since 2011.