W.M. Jordan, NNEDA/IDA Partner Outreach Event

VPCC Workforce Development Center Construction Project

Next Friday, Aug. 23, from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., at Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center (2410 Wickham Avenue), all SWaM (Small, Women-owned, and Minority-owned) firms in the area are invited to attend a Trade Partner Outreach Event.

Join the W.M. Jordan Company and the Newport News Economic/Industrial Development Authority (NNEDA/IDA) to learn more about the Virginia Peninsula Community College Workforce Development Center’s upcoming construction project

Learn more about construction opportunities on the project

Learn what qualifications and expertise will help you qualify

Connect with fellow trade partners and project team members

Email Farrah Massenburg for more information.