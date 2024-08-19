Events Featured Local Local News 

W.M. Jordan, NNEDA/IDA Partner Outreach Event



VPCC Workforce Development Center Construction Project

Next Friday, Aug. 23, from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., at Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center (2410 Wickham Avenue), all SWaM (Small, Women-owned, and Minority-owned) firms in the area are invited to attend a Trade Partner Outreach Event.

Join the W.M. Jordan Company and the Newport News Economic/Industrial Development Authority (NNEDA/IDA) to learn more about the Virginia Peninsula Community College Workforce Development Center’s upcoming construction project

  • Learn more about construction opportunities on the project
  • Learn what qualifications and expertise will help you qualify
  • Connect with fellow trade partners and project team members

Email Farrah Massenburg for more information.