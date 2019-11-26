Walker & Company Brands Appoints Hampton University Alumna, Tia Cummings, as New Vice President of Marketing

ATLANTA, Ga. (November 26, 2019) – Tia Cummings, a Hampton University alumna, has recently been appointed as the new Vice President of Marketing for Walker & Company Brands, a Proctor & Gamble company, effective November 20, 2019.

“We are so proud to see our alumni doing incredible things. Congratulations to Ms. Tia Cummings on her success and we are pleased her journey began here at Hampton University, her very own ‘Home by The Sea,’” said Hampton University President, Dr. William R. Harvey.

An Effie award-winning marketer, Cummings is recognized for her strategic approach to global marketing and brand performance. With 15 plus years of experience, she has cultivated her expertise across major companies such as L’Oreal, Johnson & Johnson, and Kellogg’s. Recently, Cummings was recognized as one of Brand Innovator’s 40 Under 40 2019 honorees.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Walker & Company team at such an exciting time in the company’s growth. I look forward to leveraging my many years of marketing experience to help Bevel and Form Beauty become leading health and beauty brands for people of color,” said Cummings.

In this role, Cummings will lead and manage all marketing-related strategy and execution for the company’s brands, Bevel and Form Beauty, along with product and digital marketing, social media strategy, public relations, and marketing analytics.

“We are excited to welcome Tia to our leadership team to help grow the Walker & Company portfolio of brands,” Joanne Hsieh, COO of Walker & Company, said. “She brings a great cross section of CPG, beauty and hospitality marketing experience, which will enable us to further deepen our connection with and solve the unique personal care needs of our target consumer.”

Cummings received her B.S. in chemical engineering at Hampton University. She also has an MBA from the Krannert School of Management at Purdue University.