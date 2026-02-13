Walkinshaw, Warner, Kaine Introduce Competitive Federal Wage Legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative James R. Walkinshaw (D-VA-11) and U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) joined colleagues to introduce the Federal Adjustment of Income Rates (FAIR) Act, bicameral legislation that would provide federal employees with a 4.1 percent pay increase in 2027.

“Federal workers are the backbone of America, delivering the essential services and benefits that families have earned in every corner of our country,” said Walkinshaw. “They serve communities nationwide and have done so honorably even as the Trump administration has launched unprecedented attacks on the civil service. The FAIR Act delivers a much-needed 4.1 percent pay raise in 2027 so federal pay can keep pace with the cost of living and public service careers remain competitive.”

“Federal workers across the nation dedicate their lives to serving their fellow citizens and keep our government running,” said Warner and Kaine. “It’s critical that we are recruiting and retaining individuals with the best experience and expertise. We’re proud to introduce this bill to ensure fair and competitive pay for these critical jobs.”

Despite recent pay increases for federal employees under the Biden Administration – including increases of 4.6 percent in 2024, 5.2 percent in 2024, and 2 percent in 2025 – wages continue to lag behind the rising cost of living. In 2023, federal employees earned roughly 27 percent less on average than employees in the private sector, according to the Federal Salary Council. This legislation will ensure federal employees, who serve in all 50 states on behalf of constituents in every congressional district, earn an average pay increase of 4.1 percent.

“Federal employees have long faced a significant gap in salaries as compared to their private-sector counterparts — nearly 27%lower on average nationwide—making it hard to recruit and retain the dedicated public servants our nation deserves. That’s why American Federation of Government Employees supports Senator Schatz’s reintroduction of the FAIR Act, which would provide a meaningful pay adjustment and help close this pay gap by delivering a 4.1 % raise in January 2027. Fair pay isn’t just good for federal workers — it’s also good for the quality of government services and the people we all serve,” said Everett Kelley, National President of American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE).

“Federal employees live and work in every state and congressional district across the country providing critical services for our nation and the American people. However, their pay falls far below that of individuals in comparable jobs in the private sector. NTEU applauds Senator Schatz and Representative Walkinshaw and the many Members of Congress who cosponsored this bill for supporting federal workers receiving a fair pay increase in 2027 to ensure that employees can keep up with the costs of living and that the federal government can recruit and retain talented workers,” said Doreen Greenwald, National President of the National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU).

The Senate legislation is led by U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI). In addition to Warner and Kaine, the bill is cosponsored by U.S. Senators Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), and Ron Wyden (D-OR).

Full text of the bill is available here.

