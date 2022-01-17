Want to see a space-themed playground at Air Power Park? Give input for our grant application

The Hampton History Museum is seeking grants for a space-themed playground at Air Power Park, as well as other improvements. We would like your input as part of that grant.

Is this something you would like to see? Please fill out this form if you would like to offer support for the grant and tell us what Air Power Park means to your family. The deadline is Friday, Jan. 22. All comments will be forwarded to the grant committee.

Air Power Park has been a beloved part of the City of Hampton, enjoyed by families for generations since 1963 as a place to gather, learn, explore, and have fun. It remained open during COVID, with some protocols in place, and continues to serve as a free valuable service accessible to all residents and visitors.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeoIO4cQB92gVtOzlpkHvMTfAughZtdkzDGvjteZdz6Sr0NGQ/viewform