Warner and Kaine Release Statement on Bill Involving Medicaid and Tax Cuts

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (D-VA) issued the following statement after Republicans in the House of Representatives voted in the dead of night to approve legislation to cut taxes for the ultra-wealthy while slashing Medicaid and nutrition assistance, raising taxes on working families, and exploding the national debt:

“This bill would do real harm to Virginia families, workers, and communities. It would raise taxes on working families and rip health care away from more than 262,000 people in Virginia in order to give tax breaks to Donald Trump and his billionaire friends. Virginians deserve better, and we will oppose this bill with everything we’ve got as it comes to the Senate. “

Warner and Kaine have been sounding the alarm about the effects of the GOP plan on Virginia if Republicans in Congress continue to insist on gutting vital programs in order to pay for tax breaks for the richest Americans, noting that the GOP bill would strip health insurance from more than 262,000 Virginians; rip nutrition assistance away from at least 204,000 Virginians, including children; raise energy costs for Virginia households; jeopardize more than 20,000 Virginia jobs; and raise taxes on minimum wage workers while giving the richest 0.1% a $188,000 tax cut.

