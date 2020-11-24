WARNER ASKS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO FIX TAX ISSUE PREVENTING FAMILIES FROM ENROLLING IN HEALTH CARE BY DECEMBER DEADLINE

WASHINGTON – Today U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) sent a letter to

Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commissioner Charles Rettig and Centers for

Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Seema Verma urging them to ensure that families aren’t denied critical financial assistance needed in order to purchase quality health insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The letter comes after Sen. Warner’s office heard from Virginia families, including the Burger family who discovered that they were wrongfully denied tax credits due to delays in processing 2019 tax filings that are required to purchase affordable health insurance through the ACA marketplace exchanges. The deadline to enroll for the ACA is December 15.

Dear Commissioner Rettig and Administrator Verma:

I am writing to draw your attention to an issue that could cause a

significant number of individuals to be denied affordable health insurance

on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace. It is my understanding that

due to delayed processing of 2019 tax returns, numerous Americans have

been deemed in violation of the Marketplace’s “failure to file and

reconcile” requirement (FTR), and will be ineligible for advanced premium

tax credits (APTCs) to ensure affordable health coverage starting January

1, 2021.

Under existing Marketplace regulations, an enrollee becomes ineligible for

an APTC if they did not file an income tax return for a prior year during

which an APTC was received. However, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,

Treasury delayed the tax filing deadline for all Americans from April 15,

2020 to July 15, 2020. In addition, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has

cut staff hours as result of the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to

experience significant tax return processing delays.

Put simply, a number of Americans will be denied an APTC in the

Marketplace through no fault of their own, because their tax returns were

delayed. I have already heard from several Virginians who – as a direct

result of delayed tax returns – have been unable to or confused about

their ability to enroll in health care coverage during this years’ open

enrollment period.

Financial assistance is essential to millions of working class Americans

and their families to ensure affordable health coverage on the

Marketplace. I am concerned that individuals will be wrongfully denied

coverage and that a failure to address this issue could result in these

families going without health care coverage during the peak of an

unprecedented global pandemic.

I urge you to address this problem by suspending the termination of 2021

APTC. In addition, I ask that you inform affected enrollees of this change

and extend the deadline to apply for 2021 coverage through a special open

enrollment period for individuals who were deterred from enrolling due to

the previous notices they received threatening to end their financial

assistance.

Thank you for your attention to this important matter, and I look forward

to hearing back from you.

Sincerely,

Mark R. Warner

U.S. Senator