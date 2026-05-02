Warner, Budd Introduce Bill to Study AI Impact, Guide Lawmakers

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) and Ted Budd (R-NC) introduced the Workforce Transparency Act, legislation that establishes a federal framework to collect timely data to guide policymakers in developing evidence-based solutions to AI’s impact on the U.S. workforce. Under this bill, the Department of Labor (DOL) will collect data on AI usage from the public and private sector and make that data publicly available so that researchers, businesses, and local, state, and federal government can use it to better understand how AI is driving changes in employment.

“As AI is being developed, deployed, and integrated across industries, we’re already seeing it have a measurable effect on the U.S. workforce, and we know that its impact is only going to grow,” said Sen. Warner. “It’s critical that everyone has access to accurate and timely information that can prepare them for a changing labor market.”

“As we adopt AI technologies that will enhance Americans’ capabilities in the workplace, policymakers must ensure that we are equipped with real-time data that informs us on how novel technologies are changing employee behavior. I am proud to join Senator Warner to help establish a channel that shares new data around the expansion of productivity we are seeing as a result of innovation,” said Sen. Budd.

The Workforce Transparency Act will establish an elective process under which participating entities may submit to the DOL aggregated workforce transparency data that includes task or activity level use of AI, geographic distribution of AI uses and users, changes in AI usage patterns over time, and more. When submitting data, personal entities are instructed to de-identify, anonymize, and aggregate data to protect users’ privacy. The DOL and Bureau of Labor Statistics will work with the Census Bureau to establish a process to collect and make available aggregated workforce transparency data for the public and private sector.

This legislation is supported by Anthropic, the Alliance for Secure AI, the Business Software Alliance, Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, SCSP Action Program, SeedAI, and Stanford’s Dr. Erik Brynjolfsson.

“More than a hundred thousand Americans have already lost their jobs due to AI-driven layoffs, and that number will grow as companies integrate AI more deeply. We need better data to understand what’s happening and craft policies that prepare the American people for the economic and workforce disruption that AI will create,” said Brendan Steinhauser, CEO of The Alliance for Secure AI. “Senators Warner and Budd are taking an important first step to address this issue. By creating a channel for companies to report how AI is reshaping work, Americans will be able to make informed decisions about their futures. Transparency is key, but we cannot stop there. Lawmakers must stay on top of this issue and think creatively about how to ensure the American Dream remains within reach for everyone in the AI era.”

“Microsoft is pleased to support the Workforce Transparency Act to increase the availability of accurate, timely, and transparent data,” said Fred Humphries, Corporate Vice President of U.S. Government Affairs at Microsoft. “The framework established by this bill for aggregating and making comprehensive data available to businesses, academics and researchers, and government agencies is critical to better understanding AI deployment, productivity gains, and the creation of new jobs.”

“AI is already changing the way people work, learn, and build businesses. This bipartisan bill would improve the public data system to help give policymakers, educators, workers, and employers a clearer, privacy-preserving picture of how AI is actually being used across the economy, so that policy decisions can be grounded in evidence rather than speculation. As AI becomes increasingly embedded in people’s daily lives and work, that kind of responsible transparency is essential to ensuring the benefits of AI are broadly shared. We are grateful to Senators Warner and Budd for their leadership in advancing a practical, bipartisan approach to understanding AI’s economic impacts,” said Chan Park, Head of U.S. and Canada Policy and Partnerships, OpenAI.

“We know AI is beginning to transform work, but we don’t have enough data to understand how. And we certainly don’t have what we need to determine the right responses as the situation rapidly evolves. The Workforce Transparency Act is a step in the right direction, and SeedAI commends Senators Warner and Budd for their leadership on this critical issue,” said Joshua New, Director of Policy, SeedAI.

“The Business Software Alliance applauds Senators Warner and Budd for introducing the Workforce Transparency Act to improve understanding of how AI adoption is reshaping jobs and the broader economy. By enabling secure, voluntary sharing of aggregated, anonymized workforce data, the bill can help businesses, researchers, and governments better understand AI deployment, productivity gains, and job creation,” said the Business Software Alliance.

In Congress, Sen. Warner has led the charge in ensuring the U.S. economy is prepared for how emerging technologies like AI will reshape the labor market. In March, he introduced the Economy of the Future Commission Act, bipartisan legislation aimed at developing practical solutions to help American workers adapt to the rapid economic and workforce changes driven by AI. He also urged the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics, and Census Bureau to expand data collection and public reporting on the impact of AI on the U.S. workforce. In December, Sen. Warner introduced the Investing in American Workers Act to modernize the tax code to encourage employers to invest in workforce training tied to recognized postsecondary credentials so employees can adapt to new technologies, transition into emerging roles, and share in the gains of a rapidly evolving economy. In November, he introduced the AI-Related Job Impacts Clarity Act requiring major companies and federal agencies to report AI related layoffs to the Department of Labor to be compiled into a public report.

Read the full bill here.