Warner, Colleagues Demand Trump Lift Hold on High-Speed Internet Funding

~ Sen. Warner has led efforts to secure universal broadband and expand high-speed internet to every corner of the Commonwealth ~

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) joined 11 of his Senate colleagues in demanding that the Trump administration release funding for states under the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program. This program, which was created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act – landmark legislation authored and negotiated by Sen. Warner – connects families in the hardest-to-serve communities to high-speed internet and works to close the digital divide.

Virginia is expected to receive $1.4 billion in federal funding from the program. However, Virginia has been unable to finalize its broadband deployment plans after President Trump halted funding for Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act projects in January and announced that the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) would be revising the guidelines for the BEAD program.

“We write with concern regarding the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s (NTIA) recent announcement that it is delaying the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program,” wrote the senators in a letter to President Trump. “This unprecedented move by the NTIA will further delay our communities from having the connectivity they need to grow and thrive. To unlock the full strength of the U.S. economy, every community must have access to the vast opportunities enabled by broadband, and this can be achieved by your Administration following the law as outlined in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (P.L. 117-58).”

In addition to Sen. Warner, the letter was signed by U.S. Sens. Jackie Rosen (D-NV), Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), Gary Peters (D-MI), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), and Angus King (I-ME).

They continued, “Currently, there are multiple states ready for broadband providers to put shovels in the ground tomorrow. NTIA must act swiftly to release BEAD funding to states that have already been approved and expeditiously work to approve the remaining eligible applications. Time is of the essence, and our rural and tribal communities cannot afford more delays.”

Sen. Warner has long fought to expand access to broadband in Virginia. As an author and negotiator of the bipartisan infrastructure law, Sen. Warner secured $65 billion in funding to help deploy broadband and decrease costs associated with connecting to the internet nationwide.

