Warner & Collins Introduce Bipartisan Bill on Security Clearances Standards

~ Bill would require clear criteria for decisions to grant, deny, or revoke security clearances ~

WASHINGTON – Today the Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), will join with U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), a senior member of the Committee and Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, to reintroduce bipartisan legislation to protect the integrity of the security clearance process and ensure that it cannot be abused for political purposes.

“Americans should be able to have confidence that the security clearance process is focused solely on protecting our nation’s most sensitive information,” said Sen. Warner. “This bipartisan legislation will make clear that this vital system cannot be weaponized for political retribution.”

“The security clearance system is critical to protecting our country from harm and safeguarding access to our most classified information. Americans should have the utmost confidence in the integrity of the security clearance process,” said Sen. Collins. “This bipartisan bill would make the current system fairer and more transparent by ensuring that decisions to grant, deny, or revoke clearances are based solely on codified guidelines.”

The Integrity in Security Clearance Determinations Act, which the senators first introduced in 2019, will ensure that the security clearance process is fair, objective, transparent, and accountable by requiring decisions to grant, deny, or revoke clearances to be based on published criteria. It explicitly prohibits the executive branch from revoking security clearances based on the exercise of constitutional rights, such as the right to freely express political views, or for purposes of political retaliation. It also bans agencies from using security clearances to punish whistleblowers or discriminate on the basis of sex, gender, religion, age, handicap, or national origin.

The bipartisan bill also codifies in statute the right of government employees to appeal decisions to deny or revoke a security clearance, and requires the government to publicly publish the results of such appeals – providing transparency, accountability and basic due process rights in an otherwise opaque and irregular process.

A copy of the bill text is available here.





