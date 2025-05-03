Warner Criticizes Trump ‘s First 100 Days, Urges Focus on Affordable Housing

By: Victor Greene

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.) issued a sharp critique of President Trump’s first 100 days back in office, calling the administration’s early policy moves “chaotic and costly,” with real-world consequences for American workers, farmers, and global stability.

At a virtual press briefing Wednesday, Warner focused on the administration’s aggressive trade policies, which have already triggered foreign retaliation and hurt Virginia’s agricultural exports. “This kind of economic brinkmanship is not sustainable,” he said.

He also condemned efforts to weaken the federal workforce through revived executive orders that reduce job protections. “We’re undermining the very people who make government work,” Warner said.

As Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Warner raised concerns about national security, citing delays in intelligence briefings and inconsistent communication with allies.

Amid his criticism, Warner spotlighted bipartisan legislation he’s reintroducing to expand the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, calling it a “practical, proven tool” to increase affordable housing nationwide.

“I can’t undo every bad decision from this White House,” Warner said, “but I can push forward policy that actually improves people’s lives.”