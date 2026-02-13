Warner Introduces Bill to Protect Federal Worker Pay

Sen. Mark Warner said the newly introduced legislation aims to ensure federal wages remain competitive so the government can continue attracting and retaining a skilled workforce.

“If federal pay falls behind the private sector, we risk losing the talent that keeps our government running effectively,” Warner said.

Warner noted that federal employees provide essential services Americans rely on daily and argued that compensation must reflect current economic realities, including inflation and rising housing costs.

“Federal employees deliver critical services Americans depend on every day,” he said. “Making sure their wages reflect today’s economic realities is simply about fairness.”

He added that investing in federal workers ultimately strengthens the communities they serve and reinforces the stability of government operations.

“When we support federal workers, we’re supporting the reliability and future of the services millions of people count on,” Warner said.

Warner said lawmakers will continue working to build bipartisan support as the bill advances.

“Our goal is straightforward: protect federal workers and ensure the federal government remains a competitive employer,” he said.