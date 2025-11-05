Warner Issues Statement Ahead of Supreme Court Tariff Case

Ahead of Supreme Court arguments on President Trump’s tariff authority

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) issued the following statement ahead of oral arguments in Learning Resources v. Trump, in which the Supreme Court will determine whether President Trump can continue to wield sweeping, unilateral authority to raise taxes on imported goods:

“Donald Trump’s reckless tariff policies are a tax on Virginians, driving up prices on everything from farm equipment and building materials to everyday consumer goods and costing the average household $1800 this year. Families and small businesses across the Commonwealth are already being stretched thin by rising costs, and the last thing they need is the president jacking up prices even more on a whim. No single leader should have unlimited authority to raise costs on Americans without accountability. We need trade policies that lower prices and strengthen our economy, not chaotic decisions that leave hardworking Virginians footing the bill.”