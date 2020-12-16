Warner & Kaine Accepting Applications for U.S. Attorney for the Eastern and Western District of Virginia

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) are now accepting applications for the positions of U.S. Attorney for the

Eastern and Western District of Virginia to replace current officeholders

as the incoming-Biden Administration begins its transition. After receipt

of applications, the Senators will select from the list of qualified

attorneys to recommend for the nomination. The White House will then

nominate individuals to be considered by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The nominations are subject to confirmation by the full Senate.

“U.S. Attorneys play an integral role in protecting a geographically

diverse region on a wide range of issues – from human trafficking,

narcotics, and gang violence to white collar crime and public corruption,”

said the Senators. “As we begin the transition process for these key

positions in Virginia’s two districts, we look forward to reviewing

qualified candidates and selecting the right individuals.”

Interested applicants should visit Senator Warner’s website for

application instructions. The application period will close Monday,

December 21, 2020.