Warner & Kaine Address Serious Safety Risks at DCA

On new reporting regarding “serious safety risks” at DCA

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) issued the following statement following new reporting by the Washington Post on the “serious safety risks” present at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) on the night of the deadly crash over the Potomac River and the “political and economic forces” that perpetuated those conditions:

“Air traffic controllers and pilots are only human – their workload and work environment should reflect that. Unfortunately, Congress added more flights into DCA’s already chaotic airspace just months before this tragic crash over the objections of the region’s Senate delegation and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, disregarding the concerns of numerous pilots, air traffic controllers, and FAA and DOT personnel.