Warner, Kaine Announce $21 Million in Federal Funding for Virginia Airports

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced $21,024,663 in federal funding to improve airport infrastructure across Virginia. This funding was awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP), which the senators have supported robust funding for through the annual federal budget process.

“Travelers deserve the comfort of knowing they can move safely and efficiently through Virginia airports,” said the senators. “We’re proud to announce this funding to modernize and improve our airport infrastructure and passenger experience.”

The program grants are allocated as follows: