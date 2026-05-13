Warner, Kaine Announce $21 Million in Federal Funding for Virginia Airports
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced $21,024,663 in federal funding to improve airport infrastructure across Virginia. This funding was awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP), which the senators have supported robust funding for through the annual federal budget process.
“Travelers deserve the comfort of knowing they can move safely and efficiently through Virginia airports,” said the senators. “We’re proud to announce this funding to modernize and improve our airport infrastructure and passenger experience.”
The program grants are allocated as follows:
- $18,397,704 for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority to conduct projects at Ronald Reagan Washington Airport to reconstruct existing paved runways that have reached the end of their useful lives.
- $600,000 for the Stafford Regional Airport Authority to rehabilitate existing taxiways, associated taxiway connectors, and taxiways connectors lighting systems to extend their useful lives.
- $465,500 for the County of Fauquier to conduct projects at the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport to reconstruct runway lighting, end identifier lights systems, and precision approach path indicator systems, as well as rehabilitate existing paved runway to maintain structural integrity and minimize foreign object debris to extend its useful life.
- $450,000 for the Winchester Regional Airport Authority to reconstruct existing terminal apron pavement, as well as construct a new terminal apron and parallel taxiway to bring the airport into conformity with current standards.
- $439,850 for the City of Danville to conduct projects at the Danville Regional Airport to rehabilitate existing taxiway and runway lighting that have reached the end of their useful lives.
- $300,000 for the County of Louisa to conduct a project at the Louisa County Airport to update the existing airport layout plan.
- $261,647 for the Tazewell County Airport Authority to fund a portion of the new construction of a non-exclusive use hanger for aircraft storage to assist the airport in its mission to generate new revenue and be self-sustaining.
- $109,962 for theCounty of New Kentto carry out projects at the New Kent County Airport to remove trees identified as obstructions by the FAA and purchase an avigation easement.