WARNER & KAINE ANNOUNCE $29.4 MILLION IN FEDERAL FUNDING FOR VIRGINIA AIRPORTS

By: Office of Senator Warner

~ Funding made possible through bipartisan infrastructure law will improve safety and customer experience ~

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced $29,400,000 in federal funding for three Virginia airports. Funds were made available through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Terminals Program. This funding was made possible through the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act which was negotiated by Sen. Warner and strongly supported by Sen. Kaine.

“Another day, another win from the bipartisan infrastructure law,” the Senators said. “The bipartisan infrastructure law provides sustained investments to make air travel smoother and safer, and we’re glad to see another year of targeted airport investments across the Commonwealth to make that a reality.”

The funding is distributed as follows:

· $20,000,000 for Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) in Dulles, VA to replace existing ground loading positions with 14 loading bridges on the Tier 2 Concourse. The project connects directly to the Dulles Aerotrain and indirectly to the public Metrorail.

· $5,400,000 for Norfolk International Airport (ORF) in Norfolk, VA to construct a people mover on the pedestrian bridge connecting the departures and arrivals terminal building.

· $4,000,000 for Richmond International Airport (RIC) in Richmond, VA to replace 21 passenger loading bridges that are beyond their useful life.

These funds come in addition to over $50 million awarded last year to the Dulles and Richmond airports through the Airport Terminals Program. Additionally, the Senators have announced nearly $400 million in funding for various Virginia airports secured through the bipartisan infrastructure law. Last year, Sens. Warner and Kaine negotiated the opening of Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s Silver Line Extension, which provides Metro service directly to Dulles International Airport.

High-quality photos of Sens. Warner and Kaine’s recent visit to Dulles International Airport are available here. High-quality photos of Sen. Warner’s visit to Richmond International Airport are available here.