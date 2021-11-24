Warner & Kaine Announce $400 Million for Virginia Airports

WASHINGTON – On the busiest air travel day of the year, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced that airports in Virginia are expected to receive $399,740,660 in federal funds over the next five years as a result of the bipartisan infrastructure deal signed into law last week.

The funding will be distributed to Virginia airports over five years as follows:

· Washington Dulles International: $120,399,725

· Ronald Reagan Washington National: $116,734,485

· Richmond International: $35,608,215

· Norfolk International: $33,098,390

· Charlottesville-Albemarle: $15,444,835

· Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional: $14,977,645

· Newport News/Williamsburg International: $10,194,005

· Lynchburg Regional/Preston Glenn Field: $6,497,230

· Shenandoah Valley Regional: $5,066,130

· Manassas Regional/Harry P. Davis Field: $3,735,000

· Leesburg Executive: $3,735,000

· Virginia Highlands: $1,480,000

· Virginia Tech/Montgomery Executive: $1,480,000

· Culpeper Regional: $1,480,000

· Danville Regional: $1,480,000

· New River Valley: $1,480,000

· Blue Ridge: $1,480,000

· Chesapeake Regional: $1,480,000

· Hampton Roads Executive: $1,480,000

· Richmond Executive-Chesterfield County: $1,480,000

· Hanover County Municipal: $1,480,000

· Warrenton-Fauquier: $1,480,000

· Winchester Regional: $1,480,000

· Franklin Regional: $790,000

· Front Royal-Warren County: $790,000

· Twin County: $790,000

· Louisa County/Freeman Field: $790,000

· Luray Caverns: $790,000

· Mountain Empire: $790,000

· Accomack County: $790,000

· Orange County: $790,000

· Dinwiddie County: $790,000

· New Kent County: $790,000

· William M. Tuck: $790,000

· Mecklenburg-Brunswick Regional: $790,000

· Stafford Regional: $790,000

· Suffolk Executive: $790,000

· Tappahannock-Essex County: $790,000

· Middle Peninsula Regional: $790,000

· Emporia-Greensville Regional: $550,000

· Farmville Regional: $550,000

· Ingalls Field: $550,000

· Lee County: $550,000

· Tazewell County: $550,000

· Tangier Island: $550,000

· Lonesome Pine: $550,000

· Brookneal/Campbell County: $550,000

The funding represents Virginia’s share of $15 billion in direct grants to airports expected around the country as a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a bipartisan, once-in-a-generation investment in our nation’s infrastructure and competitiveness that was negotiated by Sen. Warner and strongly supported by Sen. Kaine.