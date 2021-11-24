Administration Featured National 

Warner & Kaine Announce $400 Million for Virginia Airports

WASHINGTON – On the busiest air travel day of the year, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced that airports in Virginia are expected to receive $399,740,660 in federal funds over the next five years as a result of the bipartisan infrastructure deal signed into law last week.

The funding will be distributed to Virginia airports over five years as follows:

·         Washington Dulles International: $120,399,725

·         Ronald Reagan Washington National: $116,734,485

·         Richmond International: $35,608,215

·         Norfolk International: $33,098,390

·         Charlottesville-Albemarle: $15,444,835

·         Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional: $14,977,645

·         Newport News/Williamsburg International: $10,194,005

·         Lynchburg Regional/Preston Glenn Field: $6,497,230

·         Shenandoah Valley Regional: $5,066,130

·         Manassas Regional/Harry P. Davis Field: $3,735,000

·         Leesburg Executive: $3,735,000

·         Virginia Highlands: $1,480,000

·         Virginia Tech/Montgomery Executive: $1,480,000

·         Culpeper Regional: $1,480,000

·         Danville Regional: $1,480,000

·         New River Valley: $1,480,000

·         Blue Ridge: $1,480,000

·         Chesapeake Regional: $1,480,000

·         Hampton Roads Executive: $1,480,000

·         Richmond Executive-Chesterfield County: $1,480,000

·         Hanover County Municipal: $1,480,000

·         Warrenton-Fauquier: $1,480,000

·         Winchester Regional: $1,480,000

·         Franklin Regional: $790,000

·         Front Royal-Warren County: $790,000

·         Twin County: $790,000

·         Louisa County/Freeman Field: $790,000

·         Luray Caverns: $790,000

·         Mountain Empire: $790,000

·         Accomack County: $790,000

·         Orange County: $790,000

·         Dinwiddie County: $790,000

·         New Kent County: $790,000

·         William M. Tuck: $790,000

·         Mecklenburg-Brunswick Regional: $790,000

·         Stafford Regional: $790,000

·         Suffolk Executive: $790,000

·         Tappahannock-Essex County: $790,000

·         Middle Peninsula Regional: $790,000

·         Emporia-Greensville Regional: $550,000

·         Farmville Regional: $550,000

·         Ingalls Field: $550,000

·         Lee County: $550,000

·         Tazewell County: $550,000

·         Tangier Island: $550,000

·         Lonesome Pine: $550,000

·         Brookneal/Campbell County: $550,000

The funding represents Virginia’s share of $15 billion in direct grants to airports expected around the country as a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a bipartisan, once-in-a-generation investment in our nation’s infrastructure and competitiveness that was negotiated by Sen. Warner and strongly supported by Sen. Kaine.