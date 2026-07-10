Warner, Kaine Announce $6 Million in Federal Funding for 9 Virginia Airports

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced $5,819,548 in federal grant funding to revitalize infrastructure, improve air travel safety, and support the long-term viability of nine local and regional airports across Virginia. This funding comes from the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP) for Fiscal Year 2026, which the senators have supported robust funding for.

“From connecting families to supporting businesses and tourism, Virginia’s airports are critical to communities across the Commonwealth,” said the senators. “We’re proud to announce this funding that will improve safety, modernize infrastructure, and ensure these airports can continue serving travelers, businesses, and local economies for years to come.”

The grant awards include:

$2,927,304 for the Virginia Tech/Montgomery Regional Airport Authority to rehabilitate taxiway and apron pavement at Virginia Tech/Montgomery Executive Airport , extending the life of critical infrastructure and enhancing the safety and reliability of operations;

for the Virginia Tech/Montgomery Regional Airport Authority to rehabilitate taxiway and apron pavement at , extending the life of critical infrastructure and enhancing the safety and reliability of operations; $598,500 for Virginia Aviation Associates, L.L.C. to update the existing airport master plan study at Hampton Roads Executive Airport , supporting long-term planning for future development and operational needs;

for Virginia Aviation Associates, L.L.C. to update the existing airport master plan study at , supporting long-term planning for future development and operational needs; $586,000 for the Dinwiddie County Airport and Industrial Authority to expand terminal apron at Tri Cities Executive/Dinwiddie County Airport , increasing capacity and accommodating a broader range of aircraft;

for the Dinwiddie County Airport and Industrial Authority to expand terminal apron at , increasing capacity and accommodating a broader range of aircraft; $470,250 for the Virginia Highlands Airport Commission to carry out design work to rehabilitate taxiway and upgrade lighting at Virginia Highlands Airport , replacing infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life;

for the Virginia Highlands Airport Commission to carry out design work to rehabilitate taxiway and upgrade lighting at , replacing infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life; $380,000 for the Twin County Airport Commission to carry out design work to rehabilitate paved runway at Twin County Airport , preserving structural integrity, reducing foreign object debris, and supporting safe operations;

for the Twin County Airport Commission to carry out design work to rehabilitate paved runway at , preserving structural integrity, reducing foreign object debris, and supporting safe operations; $300,000 for the Mecklenburg-Brunswick Airport Commission to construct two new non-exclusive use hangars at Mecklenburg-Brunswick Regional Airport , increasing aircraft storage capacity and supporting the airport’s long-term financial stability;

for the Mecklenburg-Brunswick Airport Commission to construct two new non-exclusive use hangars at , increasing aircraft storage capacity and supporting the airport’s long-term financial stability; $286,900 for the Emporia-Greensville Airport Commission to carry out design work to reconstruct runway end identifier lights, precision approach path indicator systems, and runway signage at Emporia-Greensville Regional Airport , improving airfield safety and replacing infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life;

for the to carry out design work to reconstruct runway end identifier lights, precision approach path indicator systems, and runway signage at , improving airfield safety and replacing infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life; $146,392 for the Cumberlands Airport Commission to construct a new snow removal equipment building at Lonesome Pine Airport , bringing the airport into conformity with current standards;

for the Cumberlands Airport Commission to construct a new snow removal equipment building at , bringing the airport into conformity with current standards; $124,202 for the town of Farmville to reconstruct the precision approach path indicator system for a runway and at both runway thresholds at Farmville Regional Airport, replacing infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life.

Sens. Warner and Kaine have been strong supporters of efforts to modernize Virginia’s airports. Last week, the senators announced more than $32 million for eight Virginia airports, and in May, they celebrated more than $73 million in federal funding to improve three Virginia airports, $21 million to upgrade eight Virginia airports, and more than $5 million to modernize four Virginia airports. In 2025, the senators announced almost $106 million in federal funding for airports across the Commonwealth. Many of these grants were made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, legislation the senators helped pass that has secured billions in federal funding for airport infrastructure since 2021.