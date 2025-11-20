Warner & Kaine Announce Federal Funding for Communities

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced $48,650,000 in federal funding coming to Virginia for community-specific projects. Funding for the projects below was secured by Sens. Warner and Kaine and signed by the president earlier this month.

“These projects will address important needs across many Virginia communities, from bridging gaps in emergency services, to improving public gathering places to supporting health care access for underserved families,” said Sen. Warner. “I was proud to fight to include funding for these projects as part of the appropriations process earlier this summer, and I look forward to seeing it make a difference across the Commonwealth.”

“Every year, I’m proud of the work that we do with communities to fund important local projects. I’m thrilled that over $48 million in federal funding we secured is headed to Virginia to support health care and child care, enhance public safety, and make improvements at military installations. I’m also glad that the legislation I helped pass includes dramatic increases in funding to feed hungry families and ensure our veterans have access to high-quality services,” said Sen. Kaine. “I will keep working to get the remaining funding bills, which include more money for Virginia community projects, across the finish line.”

As part of the Fiscal Year 2026 appropriations process, members of Congress were able to work with the communities they represent to request funding for local community projects, otherwise known as earmarks, in a manner that promotes transparency and accountability. This process allows Congress to dedicate federal funding for specific projects in Virginia. As part of this process, Sens. Warner and Kaine were able to secure more than $48.6 million for community projects across the Commonwealth.

Through strong advocacy, the Senators secured funding in the budget bills for the following projects in Virginia: