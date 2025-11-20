Warner & Kaine Announce Federal Funding for Communities
WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced $48,650,000 in federal funding coming to Virginia for community-specific projects. Funding for the projects below was secured by Sens. Warner and Kaine and signed by the president earlier this month.
“These projects will address important needs across many Virginia communities, from bridging gaps in emergency services, to improving public gathering places to supporting health care access for underserved families,” said Sen. Warner. “I was proud to fight to include funding for these projects as part of the appropriations process earlier this summer, and I look forward to seeing it make a difference across the Commonwealth.”
“Every year, I’m proud of the work that we do with communities to fund important local projects. I’m thrilled that over $48 million in federal funding we secured is headed to Virginia to support health care and child care, enhance public safety, and make improvements at military installations. I’m also glad that the legislation I helped pass includes dramatic increases in funding to feed hungry families and ensure our veterans have access to high-quality services,” said Sen. Kaine. “I will keep working to get the remaining funding bills, which include more money for Virginia community projects, across the finish line.”
As part of the Fiscal Year 2026 appropriations process, members of Congress were able to work with the communities they represent to request funding for local community projects, otherwise known as earmarks, in a manner that promotes transparency and accountability. This process allows Congress to dedicate federal funding for specific projects in Virginia. As part of this process, Sens. Warner and Kaine were able to secure more than $48.6 million for community projects across the Commonwealth.
Through strong advocacy, the Senators secured funding in the budget bills for the following projects in Virginia:
- $15,000,000 forNaval Station Norfolk to support construction of substations, associated power stations, and related infrastructure at Pier 14 to support aircraft carrier operations.
- $12,000,000 for JEB Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia Beach to support construction of a new multi-story, multi-facility complex with operational, maintenance, planning, and storage space to accommodate new Expeditionary Mine Countermeasure (ExMCM) mission requirements assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) TWELVE and consolidated Mobile Diving & Salvage Unit (MDSU) TWO mission requirements.
- $6,900,000 for NSA Northwest Annex in Chesapeake to support the planning and design of a new 250-person enlisted quarters for military personnel.
- $5,700,000 for Marine Corps Base Quantico to support the construction of a new, larger Child Development Center for active-duty military and Department of Defense (DOD) civilian families.
- $2,200,000 for Naval Weapons Station Yorktown to support the construction of a new utility substation at Pier R3, which will dock Virginia-class submarines.
- $2,000,000 for Colonial Behavioral Health to support the construction of a new health care campus that will provide integrated primary, behavioral, and oral health care, as well as pharmacy services, to Virginians in James City County and across the surrounding region.
- $1,300,000 for Northampton County to replace and upgrade a septic system in a building that is being converted into a community center.
- $1,000,000 for Bedford County to preserve and renovate a historical school into a community center that will be used for child care, elder care, and medical care, as well as other community-oriented services.
- $1,000,000 for Carroll County to expand the Carroll County Wellness Center and purchase new equipment to accommodate a growing population and increase patient capacity. Staff at the center provide restorative care, chronic disease management, and fitness services.
- $398,000 for the Town of Grundy to purchase a new fire truck to support emergency response.
- $376,000 for the Town of Crewe to renovate and repair the Crewe Community Center.
- $303,000 for Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center to purchase four dental milling machines for the Safety Net Dental Lab in Abingdon.
- $285,000 for the City of Bristol to purchase new municipal support vehicles for its fire department to improve safety and efficiency.
- $188,000 for the Town of Lebanon to purchase a replacement brush truck.