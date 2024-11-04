Warner & Kaine Announce Funding to Expand Rail Service Across Virginia

Funding will make passenger and freight rail more frequent and safer across Virginia

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced $13,317,000 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation to expand and secure rail service across Virginia. This funding was made possible by the bipartisan infrastructure law, landmark legislation championed by both senators.

“Thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure law, we’re unlocking investments in rail across the Commonwealth, which create jobs, cut costs, and give you the freedom to get where you need to go,” said the senators. “These investments will build on our work expanding funding for Amtrak and addressing rail bottlenecks across the country, creating a future where passenger rail is more affordable, reliable, and accessible for all Virginians, including folks in communities like Bedford.”

The funding is broken down as follows:

$6,000,000 for the Buckingham Branch Railroad Company to replace old rail tracks and ties across central Virginia. The project will make freight rail service more resilient, efficient, and secure and reduce the risk of derailments by resurfacing approximately 83 miles of track and seven grade crossings.

$5,836,000 for the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority to improve the Richmond Staples Mill Amtrak Station by upgrading two platforms, adding one platform canopy, and promoting accessibility. This will make the station ADA compliant and will create a better and safer passenger experience. It will also support Staples Mill's addition of 10 Amtrak trains per day, rapidly scaling up the number of passenger rail options available to Richmonders.

$1,481,000 for theTown of Bedford to develop plans for a new intercity passenger rail station. This funding will allow for initial engineering and environmental work on the proposed station, which could connect Bedford to passenger rail service for the first time in several decades.

The funding is made possible by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) Program, which is supported by several recent government spending bills and the bipartisan infrastructure law, all of which were strongly supported by the senators.

Warner and Kaine have consistently supported and led efforts to expand passenger rail across the Commonwealth. Sens. Warner and Kaine advocated directly for the funding for Staples Mill Station and Bedford. In 2021, Warner and Kaine wrote and passed the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which has brought over $8.4 billion in federal funding to Virginia for hundreds of projects. In December 2023, Sens. Warner and Kaine announced $500,000, also courtesy of the infrastructure law, to explore the possibility of creating an infill stop in Bedford. Last week, the senators broke ground on the Long Bridge Project, a major effort to invest in rail in Virginia by easing one of the worst rail bottlenecks in America while creating 36,000 jobs.