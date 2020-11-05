WARNER & KAINE ANNOUNCE MORE THAN $1.5 MILLION FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING ACROSS VIRGINIA

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $1,526,115 in federal funding to help Virginians access affordable housing across the Commonwealth. The funding was awarded through the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program, and authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“As housing insecurity continues to rise for many Virginians due to the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, now more than ever, Congress needs to offer critical assistance to those in need,” the Senators said. “We’re pleased to announce these federal funds that will go toward supporting affordable housing, and we will continue fighting to ensure people across the Commonwealth get the federal assistance they need.”

The HCV program is a collaborative effort between U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and local housing authorities that assists low-income families, seniors, and disabled Americans with finding affordable, safe, and sanitary housing in the private market.

The funding will be awarded as below.