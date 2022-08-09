WARNER & KAINE ANNOUNCE MORE THAN $1.7 MILLION IN FUNDING FOR HEALTH CENTERS ACROSS VIRGINIA

By: Kaine Press

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $1,768,500 in federal funding for health centers across Virginia to advance health equity through better data collection and reporting. The funding will support data modernization efforts aimed at better identifying and responding to needs of patients and communities through improved data quality; advancing COVID-19 response, mitigation, and recovery efforts; and helping prepare for future public health emergencies. The funding was made available by the American Rescue Plan, which Warner and Kaine helped pass last year. The funding was awarded through the Health Resources & Services Administration.

“During the pandemic, we saw how outdated public health data systems hampered efforts to provide care to people across Virginia and our country, especially to our most vulnerable communities,” said the senators. “This funding will help ensure community health centers have the resources needed to continue serving their communities.”

Each of the following health centers will receive $65,500 in funding:

1. Neighborhood Health in Alexandria

2. Blue Ridge Medical Center, Inc. in Arrington

3. Bland County Medical Clinic, Inc. in Bastian

4. Free Clinic of the New River Valley, Inc. in Christiansburg

5. Piedmont Access to Health Services, Inc. in Danville

6. Clinch River Health Services, Inc. in Dungannon

7. Harrisonburg Community Health Center, Inc. in Harrisonburg

8. Horizon Health Services, Inc. in Ivor

9. St. Charles Health Council, Inc. in Jonesville

10. Tri-Area Community Health in Laurel Fork

11. Loudoun Community Health Center in Leesburg

12. Rockbridge Area Free Clinic in Lexington

13. Johnson Health Center in Madison Heights

14. Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness in Martinsville

15. Highland Medical Center in Monterey

16. Central Virginia Health Services, Inc. in New Canton

17. Peninsula Institute for Community Health, Inc. in Newport News

18. Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Incorporated in Onancock

19. Portsmouth Community Health Center, Inc. in Portsmouth

20. Daily Planet Inc. in Richmond

21. City of Richmond in Richmond

22. Kuumba Community Health & Wellness Center, Inc. in Roanoke

23. Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems, Incorporated in Saltville

24. Stony Creek Community Health Center in Stony Creek

25. Southern Dominion Health Systems, Inc. in Victoria

26. Greater Prince William Area Community Health Center, Inc. in Woodbridge

The Community Access Network, Inc. in Lynchburg, a Health Center Program Look-Alike (L2C), will receive $65,500 in funding. L2Cs are community-based health care providers that do not receive Health Center Program funding but are eligible to apply for some federal benefit programs.

As a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor & Pensions (HELP) Committee, Kaine has long supported efforts to modernize public health data systems. Earlier this year, Kaine introduced legislation to modernize our nation’s public health data infrastructure. Provisions from Kaine’s bill were included in the PREVENT Pandemics Act, which passed out of HELP in March.

