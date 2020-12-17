Warner & Kaine Announce More Than $1.8 Million In Federal Funds

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced $1,879,967 in federal funding to help Virginians in 19 localities reduce their dependency on federal assistance and rental subsidies. The funding, awarded through the Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) Program at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will help connect Virginia families to public and private resources that help them increase their earned income and transition to more stable housing.

“These funds will empower Virginia families by providing educational opportunities, job training, and counseling to help them make lasting progress towards economic independence,” said the Senators. “We applaud the Department of Housing and Urban Development for taking this approach to give Virginians the tools they need to increase their income and move up the economic ladder.”

The funding will be distributed as follows:

Alexandria Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $78,659;

Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $78,659; Bristol Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $49,627;

Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $49,627; Chesapeake Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $167,400;

Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $167,400; City of Roanoke Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $151,470;

Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $151,470; City of Virginia Beach Department of Housing: $56,347;

Department of Housing: $56,347; Loudoun County : $74,080;

: $74,080; Danville Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $24,818;

Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $24,818; Fairfax County Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $152,078;

Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $152,078; Franklin Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $60,000;

Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $60,000; Hampton Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $60,152;

Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $60,152; Harrisonburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $35,103;

Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $35,103; Hopewell Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $72,000;

Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $72,000; James City County Office of Housing & Community Development: $28,500;

Office of Housing & Community Development: $28,500; Newport News Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $112,031;

Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $112,031; Norfolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $360,000;

Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $360,000; Portsmouth Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $226,656;

Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $226,656; Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $72,000;

Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $72,000; Suffolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $52,368;

Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $52,368; Waynesboro Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $48,638.

The FSS program helps HUD-assisted families increase their earned income and reduce their dependency on federal assistance and rental subsidies. Public Housing Agencies (PHAs) work in collaboration with a Program Coordinating Committee (PCC) to secure commitments of public and private resources for the operation of the FSS program, to develop the PHA’s FSS Action Plan (the FSS policy framework), and to implement the program.