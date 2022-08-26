WARNER & KAINE ANNOUNCE MORE THAN $13 MILLION IN FUNDING FOR REGIONAL AIRPORTS IN ABINGDON, SUFFOLK, MANASSAS, DANVILLE, CHESAPEAKE, & CHESTERFIELD COUNTY

By: Kaine Office

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $13,240,212 in federal funding for Virginia airports to make infrastructure improvements, including extending runways, rehabilitating aprons, and improving taxiway lighting.

“Our airports are essential to both our local economies and to helping Virginians get where they need to go,” said the senators. “We are pleased to see the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continue to upgrade Virginia airports and help ensure they’ll be meet our communities’ needs well into the future.”

The funding will be distributed as follows:

$6,337,500 for Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon to extend its runway

$1,978,800 for Suffolk Executive Airport in Suffolk to rehabilitate the apron

$1,298,192 for Manassas Regional Airport/Harry P. Davis Field in Manassas to reconstruct taxiway lighting and rehabilitate its taxiway

$1,267,030 for Danville Regional Airport in Danville to rehabilitate the apron and taxiway

$1,236,090 for Chesapeake Regional Airport in Chesapeake to rehabilitate runway and taxiway lighting

$1,122,600 for Richmond Executive Airport in Chesterfield County to rehabilitate the apron

This follows more than $10 million in funding the senators announced earlier this year. The senators also announced more than $50 million in funding for Virginia airports in July 2022 and nearly $400 million in funding for Virginia airports in November 2021, all of which was made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

