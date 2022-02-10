WARNER & KAINE ANNOUNCE MORE THAN $15.7 MILLION IN FEDERAL FUNDING FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING IN VIRGINIA

By: “Hernandez, Tony (Kaine)”

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $15,745,244 in federal funding for Virginia to build electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. This funding is the first of five installments totaling $106,375,132 for building EV charging stations across the Commonwealth over the next five years. The funding was made possible by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) negotiated by Senator Warner and strongly supported by Senator Kaine. The landmark law included $7.5 billion for EV charging stations and $5 billion for clean and electric school buses across the country.

“We’re pleased to see Virginia will receive significant federal funding to build electric vehicle charging stations across the Commonwealth,” said the senators. “This funding will encourage more Virginians to adopt clean vehicles and help ensure that families have access to reliable charging stations when they travel. Promoting electric vehicles is a critical step to address the climate crisis and protect public health.”

Under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program established by the bipartisan IIJA, each state must outline how the funding will be used and submit a plan to the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation before receiving the funds. Localities are also able to apply to the program directly if their state does not submit a plan. In addition to this funding, states and localities will soon have the opportunity to apply for $2.5 billion in competitive grants for EV infrastructure, including in rural and underserved communities.

