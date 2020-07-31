Warner & Kaine Announce More Than $2.1 Million For Transit In The City of Suffolk

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) today announced $2,105,700 in federal funding for public transportation in the City of Suffolk. The funding, for Suffolk Transit, was authorized by the Federal Transit Authority (FTA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act https://tinyurl.com/y6bzg3xq supported by Sens. Warner and Kaine.

“We’re pleased to announce these federal dollars will help the Suffolk Transit system continue to provide essential services while keeping their workers and riders safe,” said the Senators. Through the CARES Act, Congress provided $25 billion for transit agencies to help prevent, prepare, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The City of Suffolk received its funding under the FTA’s Urbanized Area Formula Program, which makes federal resources available to urbanized areas and to governors for transit capital and operating assistance in urbanized areas and for transportation-related planning.

The funds will support operating, administrative, and preventive maintenance costs for Suffolk Transit in order to respond to and recover from the COVID-19 public health emergency.