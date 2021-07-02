WARNER & KAINE ANNOUNCE MORE THAN $2 MILLION FROM AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN TO UPDATE AIRPORTS IN VIRGINIA

Funding Will Go Toward Airports in Franklin, Leesburg, Petersburg, Ashland, Jonesville, and Dublin

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $2,168,854 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to provide infrastructure improvements to six of the Commonwealth’s airports.

“We are glad to see these federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan being put to good use,” said the Senators. “This funding will enable the Commonwealth’s airports to continue supporting travelers and encourage economic opportunities for the surrounding regions.”

This funding was awarded through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which Senators Warner and Kaine voted to pass in March. The legislation included significant funding to help Virginia’s airports continue delivering crucial supplies to the Commonwealth.

A breakdown of the funding is below: