Warner & Kaine Announce more than $28 Million in Federal Funding for Virginia Health Care Facilities

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced that Virginia health centers will receive $28,545,390 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to better serve vulnerable communities that have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Health centers are vital to the communities they serve, and too often they are lacking the resources they need to provide the care Virginians need. These challenges have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Senators said. “These funds will give care centers the ability to adequately treat patients and continue their lifesaving work during the global pandemic.”

The funding will be distributed as follows:

· Stony Creek Community Health Center in Stony Creek will receive $98,988

· Central Virginia Health Services Inc. will receive $1,003,679

· Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems Inc. will receive $663,636

· Free Clinic of The New River Valley Inc. will receive $556,210

· Greater Prince William Area Community Health Center Inc. will receive $711,255

· Southern Dominion Health Systems Inc. will receive $637,313

· Blue Ridge Medical Center Inc. will receive $594,380

· Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness will receive $552,591

· Clinch River Health Services in Dungannon will receive $529,689

· Daily Planet Inc. in Richmond will receive $575,000

· Kuumba Community Health & Wellness Center Inc. in Roanoke will receive $603,873

· Rockbridge Area Free Clinic in Lexington will receive $573,612

· Johnson Health Center in Lynchburg will receive $776,265

· Highland Medical Center in Monterey will receive $520,658

· Tri-Area Community Health will receive $609,340

· Neighborhood Health will receive $821,057

· St. Charles Health Council in Jonesville will receive $689,013

· Piedmont Access to Health Services Inc. in Danville will receive $712,311

· Eastern Shore Rural Health System Inc. will receive $848,194

· The City of Richmond will receive $657,135

· Loudoun Community Health Center in Leesburg will receive $637,808

· Harrisonburg Community Health Center Inc. will receive $671,611

· Portsmouth Community Health Center in Portsmouth will receive $641,603

· Bland County Medical ClinicInc. in Bastian will receive $570,455

· Horizon Health ServicesInc. will receive $551,062

In addition, the Virginia Department of Health will receive $12,738,652 from the Ryan White Title II Formula Grants Program.

The funding was awarded through the American Recue Plan, which both Senators voted in favor of, and will help modernize, renovate, and expand health centers that have been overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic.