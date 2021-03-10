WARNER & KAINE ANNOUNCE MORE THAN $38.5 MILLION IN FEDERAL FUNDS FOR COVID-19 VACCINATION EFFORTS

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) today announced $38,564,692.58 in federal funding to support vaccination efforts in Virginia.

“Getting shots into arms is what will end this pandemic,” said the Senators. “That is why we’re glad to see these federal dollars will provide support for vaccination efforts throughout the Commonwealth, and we remain committed to ensuring that every Virginian has the opportunity to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

The funding was awarded in the form of two grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM). A grant in the amount of $1,814,688.83 will be used to pay for staff needed to administer vaccines, while a grant of $36,750,003.75 has been made available to establish a number of mobile vaccine sites across the Commonwealth.

On Saturday, Sens. Warner and Kaine voted for the American Rescue Plan, emergency relief legislation that includes $20 billion for improving vaccine administration and distribution nationwide. The House passed the bill earlier today and now awaits President Biden’s signature.

