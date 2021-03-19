WARNER & KAINE ANNOUNCE MORE THAN $4.3 MILLION IN FEDERAL FUNDING TO SUPPORT COVID-19 VACCINE DISTRIBUTION

WASHINGTON — Today, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced $4,387,500.00 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)’sFederal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) to support COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Virginia.

“As more Americans receive one of the three COVID-19 vaccines, the supply of available vaccines still can’t meet the demand,” said the Senators. “We are glad to announce that this funding will provide increased support to distribute vaccines equitably throughout the Commonwealth, and we remain committed to ensuring that every Virginian has access to the vaccine as quickly as possible.”

The American Rescue Plan included $7.5 billion to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for COVID–19 vaccine distribution and administration, including support for State, local, Tribal, and territorial public health departments.

