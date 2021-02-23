WARNER & KAINE ANNOUNCE MORE THAN $46 MILLION FOR PUBLIC HOUSING ACROSS VIRGINIA

WASHINGTON, D.C – Today, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $46,328,480 in federal funding to support affordable housing development across Virginia. The funding, which will go to 26 municipalities across the Commonwealth, has been awarded through the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Public Housing Capital Fund.

“Access to safe and affordable housing is crucial to a family’s health and stability,” said the Senators. “We’re pleased that these federal dollars will help support housing authorities as they continue to provide necessary assistance to Virginians amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Capital Fund provides federal dollars to Public Housing Agencies (PHAs) for the development, financing, and modernization of public housing developments and management improvements.

The Virginia housing authorities that received funding are listed below:

Recipient





Amount





Portsmouth Redevelopment & Housing Authority





$1,729,133.00





Bristol Redevelopment & Housing Authority





$912,801.00





Newport News Redevelopment & Housing Authority





$3,672,566.00





Alexandria Redevelopment & Housing Authority





$1,938,851.00





Hopewell Redevelopment & Housing Authority





$944,954.00





Norfolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority





$8,426,268.00





Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority





$12,050,634.00





Danville Redevelopment & Housing Authority





$1,265,928.00





Roanoke Redevelopment & Housing Authority





$3,836,496.00





Chesapeake Redevelopment & Housing Authority





$1,327,337.00





Lynchburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority





$973,030.00





Norton Redevelopment & Housing Authority





$547,006.00





Charlottesville Redevelopment & Housing Authority





$1,025,764.00





Hampton Redevelopment & Housing Authority





$1,675,827.00





Franklin Redevelopment and Housing Authority





$179,216.00





Petersburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority





$989,647.00





Wytheville Redevelopment & Housing Authority





$583,518.00





Waynesboro Redevelopment & Housing Authority





$483,003.00





Wise County Redevelopment & Housing Authority





$486,727.00





Suffolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority





$1,229,244.00





Williamsburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority





$299,180.00





Cumberland Plateau Regional Housing Authority





$651,261.00





Marion Redevelopment & Housing Authority





$637,685.00





Scott County Redevelopment & Housing Authority





$232,420.00





Abingdon Redevelopment and Housing Authority





$75,075.00





Lee County Redevelopment & Housing Authority





$154,909.00





Total:





$46,328,480.00







###