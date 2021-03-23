WARNER & KAINE ANNOUNCE MORE THAN $700,000 FOR HOUSING ASSISTANCE FOR VIRGINIA TRIBES

“We’re pleased to announce this funding to expand access to affordable housing for Virginia’s tribes during this health crisis,” the Senators said. “These grants will help ensure these communities have a safe and affordable place to live during and after the pandemic.”

The following Virginia tribes will receive funding as listed below:

The Chickahominy Indian Tribe in Providence Forge will receive $181,184 to develop and manage affordable housing.



The Chickahominy Indian Tribe -Eastern Division in Providence Forge will receive $35,624 to develop and manage affordable housing.



The Monacan Indian Nation in Amherst will receive $208,875 to develop and manage affordable housing.



The Nansemond Indian Tribe in Suffolk will receive $97,413 to develop and manage affordable housing.



The Pamunkey Indian Tribe in King William will receive $35,007 to develop and manage affordable housing.



The Rappahannock Tribe, Inc. in Indian Neck will receive $44,068 to develop and manage affordable housing.



The Upper Mattaponi Tribe in King William will receive $122,075 to develop and manage affordable housing.



The grant was awarded through the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Indian Housing Block Grant (IHBG) Program. The IHBG provides grants, loan guarantees, and technical assistance to Indian tribes and Alaska Native villages for the development and operation of affordable housing. The American Rescue Plan Act contains over $32 billion in targeted funding for Tribal governments and Native communities.

In 2018, a bipartisan Warner and Kaine bill to grant federal recognition to six Virginia tribes was signed into law. The legislation granted these six Virginia tribes legal standing and status in direct relationships with the U.S. government, allowing the tribes to compete for grants only open to federally recognized tribes.

