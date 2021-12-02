Warner & Kaine Announce more than $8 Billion in Transportation Funding thanks to Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

WASHINGTON –U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) today announced Virginia transit and highway systems are expected to receive more than $8 billion in federal funds over the next five years as a result of the bipartisan infrastructure deal signed into law last month.

“The bipartisan infrastructure law is delivering real, hard-fought wins to communities across the Commonwealth and the nation to maintain our roads, bridges, and rail,” the senators said. “Already we are seeing the impact this meaningful legislation will have throughout Virginia.”

Virginia’s transit systems are expected to receive over $1.2 billion over the next five years. The funds are expected to be distributed as follows:

· Blacksburg, VA: $18,442,213

· Bristol, VA – Bristol TN: $7,893,935

· Charlottesville, VA: $19,185,122

· Fredericksburg, VA: $20,992,768

· Harrisonburg, VA: $14,476,058

· Kingsport, TN-VA: $11,780,158

· Lynchburg, VA: $18,976,348

· Richmond, VA: $104,922,587

· Roanoke, VA: $22,258,920

· Staunton-Waynesboro, VA: $6,770,544

· Virginia Beach, VA: $176,559,982

· Washington, DC-VA-MD: $2,742,614,626

· Williamsburg, VA: $14,401,113

· Winchester, VA: $8,736,841

Additionally, as a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Virginia transit systems will be able to compete for approximately $34.7 billion in nationwide discretionary grant programs for important priorities like improving bus and train station accessibility and expanding rural transit options.

The bill also renews the federal funding commitment for the Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority (WMATA) through fiscal year 2030, which means $750 million for WMATA over the next five years to ensure the Metro is safe and efficient for Virginians.

In addition, Virginia’s highways, bridges, and electric vehicle charging stations are expected to receive over $7.7 billion in funding over the next five years. The funding will be distributed by program as follows:

· National Highway Performance Program: $3,821,862,528

· Surface Transportation Block Grant: $1,859,284,475

· Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection, and Construction Program: $536,761,305

· Highway Safety Improvement Program: $408,582,208

· Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program: $311,405,743

· PROTECT Formula Program: $188,510,787

· National Highway Freight Program: 183,657,838

· Carbon Reduction Program: $165,786,199

· National Vehicle Electric Formula: $106,376,132

· Appalachian Development Highway System: $102,835,469

· Metropolitan Planning: $51,902,542

· Railway-Highway Crossings Program: $24,798,925

The funding represents a portion of federal funds headed to Virginia as a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a bipartisan, once-in-a-generation investment in our nation’s infrastructure that was negotiated by Sen. Warner and strongly supported by Sen. Kaine. Last week, the Senators announced that Virginia airports are slated to receive $400 million over the next five years as a result of the bipartisan infrastructure law.