WARNER & KAINE ANNOUNCE MORE THAN $96 MILLION FROM AMERICAN RESUCE PLAN TO COMBAT HOMELESSNESS ACROSS VIRGINIA

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $96,982,527 in federal funding to help Virginians who are homeless or at risk of homelessness access safe and affordable housing. The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded the funding through the Homeless Assistance and Supportive Services program, which was included in the American Rescue Plan. The grants will be awarded to 21 recipients across Virginia.

“We’re glad to see the American Rescue Plan provide this significant relief to directly address homelessness in the Commonwealth and ensure more Virginians have safe and affordable housing,” said the Senators. “It’s critical that these federal funds continue to support those who’ve been struggling amid COVID-19.”

The American Rescue Plan allocated $5 billion to the Homeless Assistance and Supportive Services program, whose funding is distributed through the HOME Investments Partnerships program. The funding will go towards individuals who are: homeless; at risk of homelessness; fleeing or attempting to flee domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, or human trafficking; at the greatest risk of housing instability; veterans and their families that meet any of the preceding criteria. The following localities and entities will receive the funding through the HOME program:

Recipient Amount

Alexandria $2,243,216

Chesapeake $2,004,685

Danville $990,667

Hampton $1,954,965

Lynchburg $1,498,471

Newport News $2,795,087

Norfolk $4,517,686

Portsmouth $1,540,476

Richmond $5,840,854

Roanoke $2,449,336

Virginia Beach $3,840,395

Arlington County $2,628,564

Chesterfield County $2,124,036

Fairfax County $7,884,566

Henrico County $3,216,865

Prince William County $3,350,574

VA Non Entitlement $39,724,473

CNSRT-Charlottesville $2,452,270

CNSRT-Suffolk $1,451,291

CNSRT-Blacksburg $2,161,332

CNSRT-Winchester $2,312,718

Local governments that would not otherwise qualify for funding are able to form a consortium (CNSRT) with other contiguous units of local government as a way to directly participate in the HOME program. The local government that serves as the consortium’s representative, also known as the lead entity, assumes overall responsibility for compliance with the HOME program requirements.