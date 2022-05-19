WARNER & KAINE ANNOUNCE NEARLY $115 MILLION FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING ACROSS VIRGINIA

By: Office of U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $114,700,190 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to increase affordable housing across the Commonwealth.

“All Virginians deserve access to safe and affordable housing, but rents and home prices have skyrocketed across Virginia in recent years,” said the Senators. “We’re glad that this funding will go to supporting the construction of new affordable housing units and help Virginians access more housing options.”

The funding was awarded through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnership (HOME), Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG), Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA), and Housing Trust Fund (HTF).

Warner and Kaine, a former fair housing attorney, have long supported efforts to increase affordable housing. Warner and Kaine strongly advocated for increases in federal funding for these programs. Warner and Kaine have also introduced legislation that would address rising home prices, assist first-generation homebuyers, and close the widening wealth and homeownership gaps.

A breakdown of the funding based on program is below.

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG): The CDBG program provides flexible funding to states, cities, and counties to support community development, including infrastructure, economic development projects, housing construction or rehabilitation, public facilities upgrades, homeowner assistance, and more.

City/County Amount of Funding Commonwealth of Virginia $18,813,102 Alexandria $1,143,364 Blacksburg $534,673 Bristol $269,250 Charlottesville $414,907 Chesapeake $1,141,624 Christiansburg $125,664 Colonial Heights $106,471 Danville $852,803 Fredericksburg $203,268 Hampton $903,077 Harrisonburg $538,229 Hopewell $225,305 Lynchburg $714,845 Newport News $1,287,677 Norfolk $4,435,015 Petersburg $583,253 Portsmouth $1,539,655 Radford $183,174 Richmond $4,474,570 Roanoke $1,818,463 Staunton $317,340 Suffolk $488,891 Virginia Beach $1,968,186 Waynesboro $187,537 Winchester $275,326 Arlington County $1,333,133 Chesterfield County $1,496,877 Fairfax County $5,918,926 Henrico County $1,645,428 Loudoun County $1,379,452 Prince William County $2,636,075 TOTAL $57,955,560

HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME): The HOME program partners with nonprofits to build, buy, or rehabilitate affordable housing and provides direct rental assistance to low-income individuals. The Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations bill included $1.5 billion for the HOME program and was the highest level of funding in the past decade.

City/County Amount of Funding Commonwealth of Virginia $12,031,604 Alexandria $693,431 Blacksburg $651,299 Charlottesville $747,825 Chesapeake $613,692 Danville $328,742 Hampton $570,404 Lynchburg $421,034 Newport News $871,322 Norfolk $1,378,254 Portsmouth $464,737 Richmond $1,764,354 Roanoke $760,067 Suffolk $465,021 Virginia Beach $1,163,266 Winchester $713,163 Arlington County $823,984 Chesterfield County $679,539 Fairfax County $2,471,231 Henrico County $991,558 Prince William County $1,015,307 TOTAL $29,619,834

Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG): The ESG program provides funding for emergency shelter for people in crisis, outreach and essential services to those living on the streets, re-housing services, and homeless prevention programs.

City/County Amount of Funding Commonwealth of Virginia $3,048,024 Norfolk $382,849 Richmond $384,355 Roanoke $156,541 Virginia Beach $171,520 Fairfax County $515,135 Henrico County $146,882 Prince William County $226,857 TOTAL $5,032,163

Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA): The HOPWA program provides housing assistance and support services to low-income individuals living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

City/County Amount of Funding Commonwealth of Virginia $1,582,493 Richmond $1,794,492 Virginia Beach $2,676,916 TOTAL $6,053,901

Housing Trust Fund (HTF): The HTF provides funding for construction, reconstruction, or rehabilitation of affordable housing for low- and very low-income households and requires HTF units to have a minimum affordability period of 30 years.