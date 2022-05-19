WARNER & KAINE ANNOUNCE NEARLY $115 MILLION FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING ACROSS VIRGINIA
By: Office of U.S. Senate
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $114,700,190 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to increase affordable housing across the Commonwealth.
“All Virginians deserve access to safe and affordable housing, but rents and home prices have skyrocketed across Virginia in recent years,” said the Senators. “We’re glad that this funding will go to supporting the construction of new affordable housing units and help Virginians access more housing options.”
The funding was awarded through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnership (HOME), Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG), Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA), and Housing Trust Fund (HTF).
Warner and Kaine, a former fair housing attorney, have long supported efforts to increase affordable housing. Warner and Kaine strongly advocated for increases in federal funding for these programs. Warner and Kaine have also introduced legislation that would address rising home prices, assist first-generation homebuyers, and close the widening wealth and homeownership gaps.
A breakdown of the funding based on program is below.
Community Development Block Grant (CDBG): The CDBG program provides flexible funding to states, cities, and counties to support community development, including infrastructure, economic development projects, housing construction or rehabilitation, public facilities upgrades, homeowner assistance, and more.
|City/County
|Amount of Funding
|Commonwealth of Virginia
|$18,813,102
|Alexandria
|$1,143,364
|Blacksburg
|$534,673
|Bristol
|$269,250
|Charlottesville
|$414,907
|Chesapeake
|$1,141,624
|Christiansburg
|$125,664
|Colonial Heights
|$106,471
|Danville
|$852,803
|Fredericksburg
|$203,268
|Hampton
|$903,077
|Harrisonburg
|$538,229
|Hopewell
|$225,305
|Lynchburg
|$714,845
|Newport News
|$1,287,677
|Norfolk
|$4,435,015
|Petersburg
|$583,253
|Portsmouth
|$1,539,655
|Radford
|$183,174
|Richmond
|$4,474,570
|Roanoke
|$1,818,463
|Staunton
|$317,340
|Suffolk
|$488,891
|Virginia Beach
|$1,968,186
|Waynesboro
|$187,537
|Winchester
|$275,326
|Arlington County
|$1,333,133
|Chesterfield County
|$1,496,877
|Fairfax County
|$5,918,926
|Henrico County
|$1,645,428
|Loudoun County
|$1,379,452
|Prince William County
|$2,636,075
|TOTAL
|$57,955,560
HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME): The HOME program partners with nonprofits to build, buy, or rehabilitate affordable housing and provides direct rental assistance to low-income individuals. The Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations bill included $1.5 billion for the HOME program and was the highest level of funding in the past decade.
|City/County
|Amount of Funding
|Commonwealth of Virginia
|$12,031,604
|Alexandria
|$693,431
|Blacksburg
|$651,299
|Charlottesville
|$747,825
|Chesapeake
|$613,692
|Danville
|$328,742
|Hampton
|$570,404
|Lynchburg
|$421,034
|Newport News
|$871,322
|Norfolk
|$1,378,254
|Portsmouth
|$464,737
|Richmond
|$1,764,354
|Roanoke
|$760,067
|Suffolk
|$465,021
|Virginia Beach
|$1,163,266
|Winchester
|$713,163
|Arlington County
|$823,984
|Chesterfield County
|$679,539
|Fairfax County
|$2,471,231
|Henrico County
|$991,558
|Prince William County
|$1,015,307
|TOTAL
|$29,619,834
Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG): The ESG program provides funding for emergency shelter for people in crisis, outreach and essential services to those living on the streets, re-housing services, and homeless prevention programs.
|City/County
|Amount of Funding
|Commonwealth of Virginia
|$3,048,024
|Norfolk
|$382,849
|Richmond
|$384,355
|Roanoke
|$156,541
|Virginia Beach
|$171,520
|Fairfax County
|$515,135
|Henrico County
|$146,882
|Prince William County
|$226,857
|TOTAL
|$5,032,163
Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA): The HOPWA program provides housing assistance and support services to low-income individuals living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).
|City/County
|Amount of Funding
|Commonwealth of Virginia
|$1,582,493
|Richmond
|$1,794,492
|Virginia Beach
|$2,676,916
|TOTAL
|$6,053,901
Housing Trust Fund (HTF): The HTF provides funding for construction, reconstruction, or rehabilitation of affordable housing for low- and very low-income households and requires HTF units to have a minimum affordability period of 30 years.
|City/County
|Amount of Funding
|Commonwealth of Virginia
|$16,038,732