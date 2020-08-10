WARNER & KAINE ANNOUNCE NEARLY $9 MILLION FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING IN VIRGINIA

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $8,978,420 in federal funding to help Virginians access affordable housing across the Commonwealth. The funding was awarded through the Housing Choice Voucher Program and authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act supported by Warner and Kaine. “As housing insecurity continues to rise for many Virginians, now more than ever, Congress needs to offer critical assistance to those in need,” the Senators said. “We’re pleased to announce these federal funds that will go directly towards supporting some of the most vulnerable communities right now.” Through the CARES Act, Congress provided $1.25 billion for Tenant-Based Rental Assistance, which funds the Housing Choice Voucher program that helps lower-income families, the elderly, and disabled individuals afford decent, safe, and sanitary housing. This funding includes $400 million for increased subsidy costs and $850 million for administrative and other expenses incurred by public housing authorities (PHAs), including activities to support or maintain the health and safety of assisted individuals and families, and costs related to retention and support of participating owners. The funding will be awarded as below:

Recipient Amount City

Abingdon Redevelopment and Housing Authority , Abingdon

14,067

Accomack-Northampton Regional Housing Authority , Accomack

70,053

Alexandria Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Alexandria

384,750

Arlington County Dept. of Human Services , Arlington

382,489

Big Stone Gap Redevelopment and Housing Auth. , Big Stone Gap

14,895

Bristol Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Bristol

44,015

Buckingham Housing Development Corp. Inc. , New Canton

12,112

Redevelopment & Housing Authority Charlottesville , Charlottesville

60,969

Chesapeake Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Chesapeake

273,293

County of Albemarle/Office of Housing , Charlottesville

68,308

Covington Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Covington

6,188

Danville Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Danville

202,837

Fairfax County Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Fairfax

1,343,712

Franklin Redevelopment and Housing Authority , Franklin

39,053

Hampton Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Hampton

546,358

Harrisonburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Harrisonburg

118,122

Hopewell Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Hopewell

83,304

James City County Office of Housing , Williamsburg

26,718

Lee County Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Jonesville

60,122

Loudoun County Department of Family Services , Leesburg

141,428

Lynchburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Lynchburg

102,166

Marion Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Marion

32,611

Newport News Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Newport News

457,534

Norfolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Norfolk

670,205

Norton Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Norton

13,554

People Inc. of Southwest Virginia , Abingdon

18,907

Petersburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Petersburg

120,138

Portsmouth Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Portsmouth

332,279

Prince William County Office of Housing and Community Development

, Woodbridge

467,993

Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Richmond

506,406

Roanoke Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Roanoke

250,704

Scott County Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Duffield

28,438

Staunton Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Staunton

26,821

Suffolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority , Suffolk

158,077

Virginia Beach Dept. of Housing & Neighborhood Pres. , Virginia Beach

363,274

Virginia Housing Development Authority , Richmond

1,381,408

Waynesboro Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Waynesboro

46,973

Wise County Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Coeburn

90,291

Wytheville Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Wytheville

17,848