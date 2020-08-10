WARNER & KAINE ANNOUNCE NEARLY $9 MILLION FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING IN VIRGINIA
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $8,978,420 in federal funding to help Virginians access affordable housing across the Commonwealth. The funding was awarded through the Housing Choice Voucher Program and authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act supported by Warner and Kaine. “As housing insecurity continues to rise for many Virginians, now more than ever, Congress needs to offer critical assistance to those in need,” the Senators said. “We’re pleased to announce these federal funds that will go directly towards supporting some of the most vulnerable communities right now.” Through the CARES Act, Congress provided $1.25 billion for Tenant-Based Rental Assistance, which funds the Housing Choice Voucher program that helps lower-income families, the elderly, and disabled individuals afford decent, safe, and sanitary housing. This funding includes $400 million for increased subsidy costs and $850 million for administrative and other expenses incurred by public housing authorities (PHAs), including activities to support or maintain the health and safety of assisted individuals and families, and costs related to retention and support of participating owners. The funding will be awarded as below:
Recipient Amount City
Abingdon Redevelopment and Housing Authority , Abingdon
14,067
Accomack-Northampton Regional Housing Authority , Accomack
70,053
Alexandria Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Alexandria
384,750
Arlington County Dept. of Human Services , Arlington
382,489
Big Stone Gap Redevelopment and Housing Auth. , Big Stone Gap
14,895
Bristol Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Bristol
44,015
Buckingham Housing Development Corp. Inc. , New Canton
12,112
Redevelopment & Housing Authority Charlottesville , Charlottesville
60,969
Chesapeake Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Chesapeake
273,293
County of Albemarle/Office of Housing , Charlottesville
68,308
Covington Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Covington
6,188
Danville Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Danville
202,837
Fairfax County Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Fairfax
1,343,712
Franklin Redevelopment and Housing Authority , Franklin
39,053
Hampton Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Hampton
546,358
Harrisonburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Harrisonburg
118,122
Hopewell Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Hopewell
83,304
James City County Office of Housing , Williamsburg
26,718
Lee County Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Jonesville
60,122
Loudoun County Department of Family Services , Leesburg
141,428
Lynchburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Lynchburg
102,166
Marion Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Marion
32,611
Newport News Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Newport News
457,534
Norfolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Norfolk
670,205
Norton Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Norton
13,554
People Inc. of Southwest Virginia , Abingdon
18,907
Petersburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Petersburg
120,138
Portsmouth Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Portsmouth
332,279
Prince William County Office of Housing and Community Development
, Woodbridge
467,993
Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Richmond
506,406
Roanoke Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Roanoke
250,704
Scott County Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Duffield
28,438
Staunton Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Staunton
26,821
Suffolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority , Suffolk
158,077
Virginia Beach Dept. of Housing & Neighborhood Pres. , Virginia Beach
363,274
Virginia Housing Development Authority , Richmond
1,381,408
Waynesboro Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Waynesboro
46,973
Wise County Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Coeburn
90,291
Wytheville Redevelopment & Housing Authority , Wytheville
17,848