WARNER & KAINE APPLAUD $3.71 MILLION IN FEDERAL FUNDING FOR THE VIRGINIA PORT AUTHORITY PROJECT

By: United States Senate

~ The funding will go towards improving the Richmond Marine Terminal’s wharf to allow two barges to be worked simultaneously ~

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced $3,712,000 in federal funding from the Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration for improvements of the wharf at the Richmond Marine Terminal (RMT), previously known as the Port of Richmond. This funding was made available by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, negotiated by Sen. Warner and supported by Sen. Kaine, which includes $17 billion for port infrastructure to fund waterway and coastal infrastructure, inland waterway improvements, and land ports of entry.

“The Port of Virginia is essential for Virginia’s economy, serving as a key transportation hub for goods and materials in the Commonwealth,” the Senators said. “This project will continue to grow Richmond Marine Terminal’s service capabilities and allow for quicker and more frequent transport through the port.”

These funds will go towards improving the wharf in order to allow two barges to be worked at the same time at RMT. Currently, the condition of the northern part of the wharf does not permit the safe operation of two cranes working simultaneously, hindering production. This funding will help the RMT double current throughput volume of 43,000 containers per year by 2026.

Sens. Warner and Kaine have long supported efforts to improve and revamp the RMT. In 2018, they announced $456,000 in federal funding to purchase equipment to expand the RMT.